Customs, RMAFC Unite to Boost Federal Income

The Nigeria Customs Service and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) have resolved to forge collaboration to curb revenue leakages in order to boost government’s earnings.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, confirmed the partnership with the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) at the Nigeria Customs headquarters in Abuja, according to a statement issued by Customs.

The collaboration seeks to align strategies and pool resources to maximise the remittance of accrued revenue to the Federal Government, marking a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s financial landscape. During the visit, RMAFC Chairman, Muhammad Shehu Umar, and his delegation were received by Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Wale Adeniyi.

The CGC expressed his unwavering commitment to this partnership, emphasising the collective responsibility for minimising revenue leakages and maximising remittances.

“It would be a collective responsibility for all of us to come together to minimise revenue leakage and maximise remittance of accrued revenue to the Federal Government,” Adeniyi said.

He also commended RMAFC for their relentless pursuit of solutions to revenue challenges, high- lighting the pivotal role this collaboration could play in achieving their shared objectives.

Umar reciprocated the enthusiasm, congratulating Adeniyi on his appointment and applauded his acceptance of their partnership proposal. Umar reaffirmed his unwavering support for