Customs, RMAFC Synergise to Boost Federal Revenue, Curb Leakages

n a resolute bid to enhance Nigeria’s revenue generation and combat the persistent issue of revenue leakages, the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in Abuja.

This collaborative initiative Sunday Telegraph learnt, seeks to align strategies and pool resources to maximize the remittance of accrued revenue to the Federal Government, marking a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s financial landscape. Ag. CGC Bashir Adeniyi ex- pressed his unwavering commitment to this partnership, emphasizing the collective responsibility for minimizing revenue leakages and maximizing remittances.

He said, “It would be a collective responsibility for all of us to come together to minimize revenue leakage and maximize remittance of accrued revenue to the Federal Government.” CGC Adeniyi also commended RMAFC for their relentless pursuit of solutions to revenue challenges, highlighting the pivotal role this collaboration could play in achieving their shared objectives. Chairman Muhammad Shehu Umar reciprocated the enthusiasm, congratulating Ag. CGC Adeniyi on his appointment and applauded his acceptance of their partnership proposal.

Umar reaffirmed his unwavering support for the CGC’s mission to boost revenue generation, echoing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emphasis on this vital endeavor. Furthermore, Umar praised the Nigeria Customs Service’s strides under the leadership of CGC Adeniyi in facilitating trade across the nation, recognizing that these efforts would catalyze increased revenue generation.

The partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service and RMAFC is set to fortify the nation’s finances and mitigate revenue losses, ultimately bolstering Nigeria’s economic resilience. This collaboration signifies a united front in the battle against revenue leakages and underscores the commitment of these two institutions to safeguarding Nigeria’s financial interests.