Customs Reviews Strategies To Combat Smugglers

With the Nigerian Customs Service Act 2023, a better and improved piece of legislation in place to guide its operation, the Service is rejigging its strategy for effective border policing, Abdulwahab Isa reports

War against smuggling through the borders is as old as cus- toms establishment. It’s a nightmare that jostles Customs’ tranquil moment. On record, Nigeria is said to have about 86 official land borders and 14 seaport border control posts. Unofficially, the country, according to the immediate Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has 137 unprotected borders in the North out of the 261 approved borders.

A maximum and effective policing of both officially designated and the far-flung unofficial porous land borders isn’t a tea party for men and of- ficers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The ommediate past Comptroller- General of the Service, Vol. Hammed Ali (rtd), a tested military administrator, couldn’t uproot smugglers entirely in his seven and half years of superintending Customs’ affairs. Smuggling through unauthorised transit borders is a herculean battle for men and officers of the Customs.

One of the items rampantly smuggled through porous borders that engage Customs in fierce battle is rice. King amongst Nigeria’s food stable, rice is a reverred food in most Nige- rian homes. The immediate past government of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the ones before it, had formulated policies dedicated to grow- ing local rice to cater for consumption and export. The rivalry between smuggled rice and locally grown species dates back to ages.

Nigeria Customs Service has evolved series of deft tactics to taming influx of smuggled rice into Nigeria. Abdullahi Maiwada, Chief Superintendent of Customs and the Service’ Chief Spokesperson, in a statement confirmed rice seizure. Maiwada reiterated unrelenting effort to cripple rice smugglers’ ring. Data from Nigeria Customs put rice seizure at a whopping N3.02 bil- lion between May 2022 and May 2023. A total of 206,835 bags of rice were seized within the period reference.

Rice farmers’ groan

There are two major risks associated with rice smuggling. There is economic loss on one side, and the health risk side. Players in rice value chain are wailing. They lament smuggled rice from Cotonou, Benin Republic, Thailand and India have ruin their business; thus plunging their massive investment into drain. Job opportunities created through indigenous rice production are being threatened by rice smuggling gangs. That’s on the economic side.

The health risk is in the consumption. It is established that consumption of foreign rice is injurious to health. Experts say foreign rice is laden with preservatives, and are harmful to human organs. Director General, Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), Mr. Andy Ekwelem, lamented rice farmers’ plight in the hands of smugglers.

In an interview recently with New Telegraph, Andy said about 1.1 million metric tons of parboiled rice had been smuggled into Nigeria through Cotonou, Benin Republic route between January and May this year. Nonetheless, he commended Nigeria customs for its spirited effort at curbing rice smuggling into the country. He lamented that rice smuggling was causing serious pain to local rice producers, whom he said invested heavily in rice value chain in response to the Federal Hovernment’s call to the indigenous rice producers to take up the challenge of producing Nigeria grown rice.

“The local rice is doing well but currently we are having problem with smuggled rice into the country. When we say foreign rice, most of the rice you see in the market is smuggled rice. They’re actually distorting the market so much that those who have invested hugely in Nigeria rice industry are beginning to feel serious pain,” he said. He said between January and April this year, about 512,948 metric tons of rice illegally found their way into Nigeria through Benin Republic.

He said the paddies were taken to Cotonou and got smuggled into Nige- ria as parboiled rice. According to Andy, Benin Republic with population of 13 million people don’t eat parboiled rice. He said their choice of rice consumption is white rice.

Dislodging smugglers

In a bid to tackle smuggling of prohibited items including rice, Nigeria Customs is reviewing strategies and tactics for effective border policing. The Acting Comptroller General of the Service, Bashir Adewale Ad- eniyi, is leaving no stone unturned in wining the war against smuggling of prohibited items.

An insider with deeper knowledge of the workings said the erstwhile Customs Public Relations Officer hit the ground running moment President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced him as replacement for Hammed Ali. Adeniyi has been holding strategic meetings not only with the top officials of the customs, it extended consultation with other security for- mations.

Vowed to give smugglers bloody nose.

Adeniyi vowed a heavy clamp- down not only on rice smugglers and other essentials but he will not also spare oil thieves, insisting that the nation could not “afford to let sabo- teurs take over our economy.” To achieve result, he promised introduction of new border patrol strategies to close in on smugglers. He said Customs under his watch would build bridges for collaboration with like-minded bodies and chieftains.

To forge a synergy, and simplify the task of neutralising act of smuggling, Adeniyi has had heart to heart discussion with National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribbadu. While details of the strategic meeting between NSA and the Acting CG were not divulged fully, the Service National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement described Adeniyi’s courtesy visit to the NSA as part of the routine collaborative strategies to address some of the challenges associated with the manning of Nigeria’s vast land borders. In the weeks ahead, Customs CG would be meeting the police, military, Naval top echelon for synergy and collaboration.

New legislation as customs’ impetus

For nearly six decades of the Service’s existence, its operations were guided by an opaque legislation whose provisions were not only weak; they come with shallow reprimand and sanctions for the wrongs committed. The Service now has a new Nige- ria Customs Service Act 2023 signed into law in April 2023 by the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari. The new legislation addresses some hitherto opaque and obsolete legislations dragging Customs’ efficiency.

Speaking recently at a retreat to dissect the new Act organised for top officials of the Service, Adeniyi remarked: “Laws are the tools and legal instruments through which government and its agencies derive the powers and authority to carry out their mandate. “As a result, the laws must be consistent, clear and adequate to realize its objectives and the mandate of the government and its agencies, otherwise, there would be a lot of constraints in its application and enforcement which may require the amendment or total repeal of the law.

“The Nigeria Customs Service is one of the very important agencies of the Federal Government saddled with the enormous responsibility of administering, managing and en- forcing the provision of the defunct Customs and Excise Management Act Cap C45 LFN 2004 (CEMA). “This CEMA was enacted 63 years ago and had remained in operation since then without any significant amendment notwithstanding the expansion in government, growth in population and over dynamic progress and challenges in the economy.

Consequent upon this, several attempts were made in the past to cause amendments or the repeal of CEMA to no avail.” The new legislation confers on the Service many powers hitherto non-existent under the old law. In terms of operational strategy and personnel enhancement, the new Act is far better than repealed Act. Hon. Leke Abejide, a former Chairman, House Committee on Customs Service, who initiated a private Bill, which produced the new Act, gave insights into some of the provisions in the Act.

He said the new Act would be a game changer for the Service. Abejide noted: “Reforms introduced by the new Act has a tremendous effect on every facet of our national economy and also the officers’ career progression with some enhanced level of professionalism and job motivation which has hitherto been deprived of the Service. “This new legislation further marks a significant milestone in our efforts to streamline Customs procedures, enhance trade facilitation, and foster a conducive environment for economic growth and development.

“Today every Customs Officer is assured that his labour is not going to be truncated at the peak of his career neither is he going to be de- nied the fruit of long, faithful and dedicated service to his/her mother land. The provisions of Section 14 (1) of the new Act is very instructive on professionalism, by providing appointment of a career officer from the Service to be head of management of the Service.

“Some of the reforms injected into the Nigerian Customs Act 2023 is the enhancement of trade facilitation policies of the service, which has uugraded the status of the Service the 21st Century strategic revenue generating institution of our dream. Our effort is providing policies statuto- rily implanted, which invigorates the objectives of keeping our boarders safe and making avenues of leaked revenue accountability lean, hence this institution shall in the shortest period reap the dividends of this legal framework that gear up the ease of doing business in Nigeria.”

Last line:

Given Customs’ renewed vigour, strategy and tact being deployed by the current administration to neutralise smuggling and other acts that negate legalised trade, smugglers’ days are numbered.