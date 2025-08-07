Customs Resolves PAAR Glitches

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the resolution of system glitches that had temporarily stalled the transmission of Product Certificates for Form M and SONCAP, documents essential for the processing of the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) on the B’Odogwu platform.

According to the NCS, the issue, which arose during the onboarding of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) onto the B’Odogwu platform on July 23, 2025, has now been fully addressed. The service confirmed that Product Certificates and SONCAP documents are now being transmitted seamlessly, and the backlog of affected transactions is currently being cleared as of August 6, 2025.

A statement issued by NCS spokesperson, Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada, reads:

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been drawn to concerns raised by importers and licensed customs agents regarding recent delays experienced in the transmission of Product Certificates for Form M and SONCAP required for PAAR processing on the B’Odogwu platform.”

Dr. Maiwada explained that the delays were due to technical integration challenges encountered during the onboarding process of SON. These glitches temporarily hindered traders from properly capturing their Form M, PAAR, and Single Goods Declaration (SGD).

He further identified specific challenges including: limited space for trader names, incorrect data formatting, missing 10-digit product codes, ambiguous error prompts, and difficulties in linking Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) to traders’ profiles. While the NCS promptly addressed these issues within its system, additional coordination was required to resolve the technical bottlenecks on SON’s side.

“To support stakeholders,” the statement added, “the NCS has commenced the nationwide rollout of the B’Odogwu platform across Zones A, B, C, and D, with trained officers deployed to provide hands-on technical assistance to traders and licensed agents.”