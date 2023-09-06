Customs Reshuffles Top Positions

Following the recent retirement of some top officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Acting Comptroller General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has approved key appointments and redeployment within the service to ensure operational efficiency.

Consequently, Comptrollers Florence Nanu Ogar-Modey and Queen Ogbudu have been appointed Acting Assistant Comptroller Generals Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and Zonal Coordinator Zone B, respectively while some officers were redeployed.

A statement issued by Customs’ National Public Relations Officer Abdullahi Maiwada listed redeployed Comptrollers to Customs formations to include, Compt. Jaiyeoba Jide from Oyo/Osun Area Command to Apapa Area Command, Compt. Dera Nnadi from Seme to Tin-Can Island Port, Compt. Timi Bomodi from KLT to Seme, Compt. Ahmed Abe from PCA Zone ‘C’ to Kaduna Area Command and Compt. Babandede Mohammad from Lilypond Export Command to Lagos Free Trade Zone Command.

Others are Compt. Dauda Ibrahim Chana from Investigation Headquarters to Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Compt. Martina Tilleygyado from Non-Intrusive Inspection to KLT Area Command, Compt. Oloyode Adekunle from Tin-Can Island Port to Import &/Export Headquarters while Compt. Zanna Chiroma will be leaving Import & Export for PCA Zone ‘C, among many others.

The Acting Comptroller-General congratulated the newly appointed/redeployed officers and charged them to put more effort into achieving the service’s core mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and trade facilitation.