‘Customs Reforms Key To Unlocking Africa’s Economic Potential’

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said customs reforms and trade facilitation were critical to unlocking Africa’s economic potential and improving the competitiveness of exporters on the global stage.

Delivering a keynote address at the ongoing IntraAfrican Trade Fair yesterday (IATF2025) in Algiers, Algeria, Adeniyi noted that the Nigeria Customs Service, working in synergy with other African customs administrations, was committed to deploying transparency, efficiency, and innovation to strengthen continental trade.

“Customs reforms are no longer optional; they are essential for Africa to realise its full potential in trade. We must prioritise efficiency, transparency, and innovation to strengthen the competitiveness of African exporters and advance continental integration,” the CGC said.

He highlighted that, through the Customs Service, Nigeria has already embarked on wide-ranging modernisation programmes, including digitalising clearance processes, improved enforcement mechanisms, and capacity building, to create a seamless trading environment.

Recall that the Intra-African Trade Fair, inaugurated in 2018, has grown to become the continent’s premier platform for trade, investment, and economic exchange. The 2025 edition is projected to generate $44 billion in deals, connecting thousands of exhibitors, governments, and investors.

CGC Adeniyi stressed that the reforms being implemented by Customs align with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) objectives and would position Nigeria as a regional hub for trade facilitation and industrial growth.

A major event highlight was the announcement that Nigeria has secured the hosting rights for the next edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2027), a development widely applauded as recognition of the country’s leadership in regional integration and ongoing economic reforms.

“With Nigeria hosting IATF2027, we have both an opportunity and a responsibility to showcase the impact of our reforms and demonstrate how Customs can drive sustainable economic growth. The Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to creating a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven system that benefits all stakeholder.