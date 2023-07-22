Customs Records N291Bn From Cocoa, Other Exports At Tincan Port

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Port Command recorded N291.4 billion revenue from cocoa beans, cashew nuts and other non-oil exports in six months. The service processed 291,436.43 metric tonnes of the export goods through Free On Board (FOB) between January and June 2023.

According to the com- mand’s Public Relations Officer, Ngozi Okwara, the exports include agricultural and other allied products including cocoa butter, cocoa beans, cashew nuts, sesame seeds, rubber, empty bottles and copper ingots. Also, the Area Comptroller of the command, Comptroller Adekun- le Oloyede said that in terms of tonnage and value, the export trade recorded an exponential growth within the period under review.

Oloyede added that the command recorded a billion in the first half of the year under review, saying that the first half collection in 2023 runs at a variation with the first half of 2022 with a total collection of N274.32 billion on a difference of N14.06 billion. He said that N42,53 billion was collected in the month of January 2023; N41.52 billion, February; N42.80, March; N36.51 billion, April; N46.48 billion, May and N50.40 billion, June.

According to him, comparatively, between January and June 2023, the tonnage of the goods exported through Tin Can Island Port Complex (TICPC) increased from 138,246.5 tonnes to 291,436.43 tonnes; representing an increase of 110.8 percent over the previous year under review.

He noted that there was an increase in the FOB value of the year exports, noting that the increase from N110.45 billion in the first half of 2022 to N182.33 billion in the first half of 2023, represents an increase of 65 percent.

