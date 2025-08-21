Customs Records N16bn Revenue With UCMS At Tincan Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command, has recorded a landmark revenue collection of ₦16.41 billion in a single day.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Oscar Ivara, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that the revenue was generated on Tuesday through the effective deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), popularly known as Bodogwu.

Quoting the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, Ivara said the achievement underscores the efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness of the Bodogwu system in streamlining port operations.

According to him, the platform has significantly enhanced the ability of licensed Customs agents and stakeholders to access payment systems and complete cargo clearance processes in real-time, without delays or administrative bottlenecks.

He explained that the UCMS integrates all key elements of port and Customs operations under a single digital interface, enabling faster processing, accurate valuation, and improved monitoring of cargo activities.

As a result, Onyeka noted, both the command and port users can now operate in a more predictable and efficient environment that supports Nigeria’s economic goals.

“This record-breaking revenue figure is not just about numbers. It reflects the game-changing role of the Bodogwu system in modernising port operations and highlights the benefits of sustained collaboration with all stakeholders, including terminal operators, shipping companies, licensed Customs agents, and regulatory agencies. This coordinated approach ensures that cargo clearance processes are seamless, compliant, and business-friendly,” the comptroller said.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to enhancing trade facilitation, securing revenue for national development, and supporting port users in achieving timely and cost-effective cargo clearance.