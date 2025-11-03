Customs Records ₦303bn Revenue At Lagos Port In 1 Month

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command has collected ₦303 billion for the month of October 2025, being the highest monthly revenue generation by any customs command in the history of the service.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Tunde Ayagbalo, said in a statement on Monday that the record, which beats the ₦264 billion collected in the month of October 2024, has brought the total collection by the command for the first 10 months of this year to ₦2.4 trillion.

With this, he noted that the command had surpassed the total collection it achieved in 2024, two months before the end of 2025.

The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, who commended the officers and stakeholders for their contributions to the success, described it as the beginning of more revenue generation exploits on his watch.

According to him, the latest revenue feat was an initial proof of the command’s readiness to process a higher volume of trade, which will translate to greater collection for the government.

He said that the officers and men have been sensitised ahead of a regime of Drive Through Scanning (DTS) that would process an average of 150 containers per hour from the quayside, which will be revolutionary in the annals of trade facilitation in any West African port.

Oshoba stressed that the command, after an in-house training for newly promoted deputy comptrollers and assistant comptrollers of Customs, has geared up to deliver optimally in line with the directives of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

He said: “I commend my Officers and our compliant stakeholders for this revenue collection milestone, but it is not our final destination. While we are deploying all tools of trade facilitation as directed by the CGC, including the One-Stop-Shop (OSS), which harmonises all customs procedures and processes to save time and promote efficiency, we are also preventing revenue leakages.

“We have a zero-compromise stance in the application of Demand Notices (DN) for the recovery of uncovered shortfalls in revenue, and my Officers are very vigilant in checking any attempt to misapply Harmonised System (HS) Code for duty evasion.

“To accentuate the importance we attach to trade facilitation, I have personally paid unannounced visits to some parts of the port access roads where I urged truckers, freight forwarders and licensed customs agents to cooperate with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) by prioritising the movement of their cleared consignments out of the ports.

“I have also visited the port manager to strengthen our collaboration towards making Apapa Port very efficient. If cleared consignments fail to exit, new ones coming for examination or scanning would be slowed down, and this affects trade directly while impeding the NCS revenue collection and trade facilitation mandates.”