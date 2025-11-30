Customs Recorded 582.93% Revenue Rise At Kano FTZ In 10 Months – Abubakar

Comptroller Dalhatu Abubakar, the Customs Area Controller for Kano/Jigawa Command was recently celebrated as best Controller of the Year for his many strides and contributing to Kano’s economic development as Centre of Commerce in Northern Nigeria. He spoke to PAUL OGBUOKIRI on how he manages stakeholders, ensures compliance, collects revenue and suppresses unlawful trade.

As Area Controller of Kano/Jigawa Command, what differences did you make when you assumed office here about 10 months ago?

I resumed as Area Controller in Kano/ Jigawa Command precisely on February 3rd, 2025. Upon assumption of office, we engaged our own internal Customs Officers and stakeholders and we brought the information of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeyemi, his mantra, anchored on a tripod: Consolidation, Innovation and Collaboration.

We designed our own, recognizing the issue of generational gap within the service, the issue of reform, sustainability, continuity and transfer of mantle of leadership to the upcoming generation.

In doing that, we embraced the change in attitude. We looked at capacity building, stakeholder engagement and sensitization in order to be abreast with international best practices.

To the glory of God, it has worked and Kano/Jigawa Area Command in terms of customs processes and procedures have started to wear a new look, worthy of recognition.

You are operating from Kano, which is reputed to be Northern Nigeria’s commercial capital. What role is Customs playing to sustain the Kano trading trajectory?

The role of Customs globally, nationally and in Kano is similar: Trade facilitation, revenue generation and suppression of smuggling. These multi-faceted roles are equally carried out in Kano.

Kano is a center of commerce, good people, good environment with thriving economy, willing to change, willing to adapt to changes and adopt innovation.

Therefore, we leverage on technology provided by the Nigeria Customs Service Management, all the platforms and here we are. We are getting better results.

Specifically, you were honored for leading in suppressing money laundering and preventing the illicit flow of illegal cash. Tell us the various instances, amount of monies involved, arrests made and status of the various cases?

Upon assumption of duty, the day I took over, less than two hours after, I was summoned by the Comptroller General of Customs along with other Controllers manning international airports in Nigeria.

We went to Abuja; we held a meeting with NFIU officials, EFCC officials and the Comptroller General made a statement that is touching and heartbreaking. The way we are seen internationally in relation to anti-money laundering issues, Nigeria was admitted into a grey list with negative consequences attached to it and he said we have done it before and he believes we can do it again.

He instructed us to go back and arrest the issue of money laundering cases within our area of responsibilities. In that regard, upon arrival at Kano/Jigawa Area Command after the meeting, I went to the international airport, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, where I invited all stakeholders that have dealings with international travels from the FAAN, DSS, EFCC, Police, Customs at the airport, travelling agencies and airport operators.

We held a meeting and I encouraged everyone to bring a perspective about their jobs in relation to anti-money laundering activities within the airport.

We made presentations and we all agreed that issues of anti-money laundering activities at any international airport in Nigeria is domiciled with Nigeria Customs Service and I took ownership from declaration of currencies above the threshold of $10,000 or other negotiable instruments to statistics generation and above all, the utilisation of scanner for all luggage to be examined.

The fallout was the interceptions we recorded at various times. Worthy of note is the interception of $1,154,900, $135,000, $86,500, $560 CFA France, €200, €420 among others. Individuals were arrested, investigated and transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further legal actions.

Conviction was sought. So by and large, the outcome of the modest efforts, our collective efforts with other agencies, both private and government agencies is that today, Nigeria has been pronounced as exiting the grey list, which means the space is safer for international relationships when it comes to the issue of anti-money laundering.

How has technology and modernisation impacted on your success here?

With the information and communication technology adopted by the service, for over two or three decades we have had experiences, graduating from ASYCUDA to NICIS II and what we have today.

It is evolving and the utilisation has been promising. Our officers were exposed to both local and national training and capacity building, just as we engage our stakeholders within the command.

Various platforms have been created, adopted and utilised by the management of the Nigeria Customs Service and today, in Kano, like any other command, these modernisation efforts have manifested and yielded results.

Just some time last year, the CGC introduced the Advanced Economic Operator (AEO). We have gone round the business community, we engaged them, we informed them of the facility, their advantages and the promise of efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.

We are hoping that very soon, some of our business community members will be admitted into Authorized Economic Operator like other commands within the shores of Nigeria.

So far, what have you been able to achieve in terms of revenue generation within this period compared with what was achieved last year?

Revenue central to the mandate of the Nigeria Customs Service, the command has so far recorded a modest achievement. In comparison with the corresponding period, January to October 2024, the sum of N85, 331,417,454.63 was generated.

The corresponding period of January to October 2025, the sum of N93, 923,070,435.29 was collected representing an increase of 10.1 per cent. At the Kano Free Trade Zone, in January to October 2024, the sum of N2, 602,659,390.00 was realised.

The corresponding period of January to October 2025, the sum of N17, 774,218,835.70 was collected representing an increase of 582.93 per cent in terms of revenue at Kano Free-Trade Zone.

You have a thriving Free-Trade Zone. Kano has a dry port, bonded terminals and other accompaniments of trade, including factories. So far, what has been their compliance level, especially the entire business community?

The command has one inland dry port called Dala Inland Dry Port and the command supervises two Free-Trade Zones. One, the Kano Free-Trade Zone owned by NEPZA and that of the Jigawa Free-Trade Zone supervised by the Jigawa State Government.

At the Jigawa Free Trade Zone, activities are yet to pick up, but Kano Free-Trade Zone has taken off fully. For the enterprises, manufacturing activities are going on, trading and warehousing and services as licensed by NEPZA and the revenue was remarkable.

Between January to October 2024 at the Kano Free-Trade Zone they recorded a revenue of N2.6 billion during the corresponding period, January to October 2025, they recorded over N17 billion.

Give us an update on excise operations. What has been the contribution to factories to your success?

With the current economy at Kano/Jigawa Area Command, and Kano being the center of commerce, they have six excisable factories. They have many companies and factories which are captured in the net that they pay excise duties to the Federal Government.

In 2024, from January to November, these factories put together paid the sum of N5,753,451,825 while in the corresponding period of 2025, January to October, the sum of N7,004,123,189 was collected, representing 31 per cent increase when compared to previous year.

Your area of responsibility covers two states. What is the level of support you get from the state governments of Kano and Jigawa?

It’s awesome. They control the political space and if you remember earlier, I told you that the CGC, upon assumption of office, had a three-fold agenda of which collaboration is one.

So we are duty-bound to collaborate with the government at all levels and stakeholders at all levels. The government and people of Kano and Jigawa states have been supportive and we have been collaborating.

We have been performing our statutory duties and responsibilities as enshrined in the Customs Act and they have been supporting us.

So far, we have never had any negative issue between Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Area Command, and the government and people of Kano and Jigawa states, respectively.

Looking at sister government agencies, we suspect you don’t work in isolation. What is the level of cooperation between you and sister government agencies?

No one can have it all and no one can do it alone. Together, we have been cooperating, we have been collaborating, and we have been supportive. Of all the interceptions that we have recorded at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airports, it is in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Several arrests of pharmaceuticals, unregulated products and medical products were equally recorded in the command. Investigation, transfer, classification, and prosecution were either done through transfer either by Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NAFDAC, or NDLEA, respectively, as the case may be.

What role do Demand Notices (DNs) play to recover shortfalls of revenue collection, or are there instances of attempted duty evasion?

The trading community under Kano/ Jigawa Area Command is a reflection of any other command in Nigeria. We have compliant traders and we have some that may, in one way or the other, want to cut corners and the service envisaging this created Valuation Units, Customs Intelligence Units, and Postclearance Units, respectively.

Intelligence Units provide intelligence to the command about intended crime or intended evasion of duty. We come together; we identify the risk and mitigate the risk through issuance of Demand Notices, utilization of Valuation Unit competencies and capabilities.

The Post clearance Unit starts their duty where the regular Customs Officers’ duty stops. Even after taking delivery, the postclearance Unit goes through your books, documents and finds any gaps.

They will collect the hitherto missing revenue. A lot of revenue has been recovered using the instrument of law through Customs Intelligence Unit, Customs Valuation Unit, and Customs Post-clearance Unit.

As we celebrate this milestone of your emergence as the Controller of the Year 2025, what is your message to the members of the business community in Kano because I’m sure their activities contributed to this success? The emergence is not for the Area Controller or my person.

My job is that of a manager and I’m not an importer, neither am I a clearing agent, nor am I buying and selling as a shop owner, so the credit goes to the business community. They were informed and modestly, they have complied. That is why we recorded an upsurge in revenue generation.

If you give reference to the revenues collected and the comparison in terms of percentage, the increase is steady. It is their work, it is their effort, a collective effort of officers and men of Nigeria Customs Service, so the glory is for all of us.