Customs Rakes N343bn In Two Months

…to collapse exports seats to single terminal

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded substantial increments in revenue collection, grossing over N343 billion in the space of two months (July and August 2023), exceeding the N 307 billion monthly target.

This was as the Service hinted on Thursday of new measures being initiated to boost non-oil export revenue in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of promoting non-oil export for foreign exchange earnings.

The Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Wale Adeniyi said in Abuja on occasion to mark his first 100 days in office.

Adeniyi was appointed acting Comptroller-General of the Service on June 19, 2023, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on enhanced revenue in the last three months Adeniyi said there had been remarkable improvement, especially on monthly rakes in.

“One of our early achievements has been a remarkable boost in monthly revenue collection. We’ve witnessed a substantial increase, with an average monthly collection of 202 billion in the first half of the year that concluded in June, surging to an impressive 343 billion in the past two months (July and August).

This outstanding growth amounts to a remarkable 70.13% increase in revenue collection. I’m delighted to announce that we’ve consistently exceeded the monthly target collection of N307 billion, marking a remarkable departure from previous performances”.

Details later…