Customs Raids Badagry Market, Seizes 200 Bags Of Smuggled Rice

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Command has raided the selling point of smuggled rice at the Badagry market and impounded over 200 bags of smuggled of the grain.

The command vowed that the raid would be a continuous exercise until the Badagry roundabout, a notorious place for selling smuggled rice was cleared of miscreants.

Also, the service collected about N2 billion in the first three weeks of the new year, noting that the sum of N15.6 billion was generated in 2025 with N3.6 billion of the total revenue collected in December of that year.

However, the command has sustained the high tempo of revenue generation in the year 2026 The Controller of the border command, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, made this revelation in his office while hosting the executive members of the Caretaker committee of the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) led by Mr Tunde Ayodele, who paid him a courtesy visit on January 21st, 2026.

Adenuga, while welcoming his guests, declared that his men and officers are fired up to surpass the revenue figures recorded last year. He maintained that with the continuous support of the Comptroller – General, Wale Adeniyi and his management team, Seme border will continue to sustain the momentum that propelled the officers into 2026.

Also Adenuga stressed that the officers of the command were taking the fight to the smugglers in their routes inside the bush, saying that they have equally sustained surveillance on the distribution point of the smuggled goods at the market place.

He explained: “We have just raided the Badagry roundabout where these smuggled rice are being assembled and sold. We had on several occasions warned them to desist from this act and leave the place.

We have even asked the Oba of Badagry on my last visit to his palace before his death to appeal to these people to vacate the point of sale of the smuggled rice. “They will smuggle the rice through the creeks and then will now come to that place and be selling. So if you go there now, you’ll see that it has been cleared.”