Customs Promotes 357 OFFICERS

The Nigerian Customs Service(NCS) has promoted 357 men of the service from the ranks of Customs Assistant I (CAI) to Inspector of Customs (IC). The decision was ratified during the 7th management meeting of 2023, chaired by the Comptroller General of Customs , Bashir Adeniyi, a statement issued by customs spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, said.

The comprehensive promotion list encompasses both the General Duty (GD) and Support Staff (SS) personnel who excelled in the 2023 promotion exercise. The breakdown of promoted officers include ,AIC to IC (246) GD, AIC to IC (37) SS, CAI to AIC (39) GD, CAI to AIC (27) SS, CAII to CAI (7) SS, CAIII to CAII (1) GD.

” In extending his heartfelt congratulations, the Comptroller-General urges the new- ly promoted men to redouble their efforts in fulfilling the service’s core mandates of Revenue Generation, Sup- pression of Smuggling, and Trade Facilitation” the statement said.