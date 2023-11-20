Customs processes N897.2bn exports in 10 months

A total of N897.2 billion export goods have been processed by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in four commands.

Findings revealed that the service processed 378, 929,82 metric tonnes of exports in border and port commands between January and aOctober 2023.

Some of the exports are cocoa, cashew, soya, ginger, hibiscus flower (zobo leaves), cotton, sesame seeds, locally manufactured goods like cigarettes, cosmetic items, beverages, aluminium, copper, magnesium, lithium and zinc.

At the Tin Can Island Port Area Command, NCS handled 291,436.43 metric tonnes of exports in the first half of 2023.

The Command put the Free on Board (FOB) value of the exports at N182.33 billion, noting that it was 65 per cent higher than the FOB value of N110.45 billion handled in 2022.

Also, Port Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Command processed 45,626.39 metric tonnes of export goods with free onboard value of N3.02 billion in the first half of the year, while Seme Command facilitated exports worth N8.29 billion in 10 months.

Seme Border Area Controller, Comptroller Timi Bomodi, explained that the command facilitated export worth 41,867 metric tonnes involving 1,048 trucks of export products with Free On Board (FOB) of N8.29 billion.

He added that the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) paid was N41.5 million, while the surcharge paid for the period under review was N40.5 million only.

Also, at the Lilypond Export Command, Apapa, 12,438 export containers worth Free on Board (FOB) value of $518.69 million were processed between January to September 2023.

The Area Controller of Lilypond Export Command, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, explained that the critical role of the service was in the facilitation of exports, stressing that Lilypond export command was a one-stop shop for export business.

He noted: “The current government policy in Nigeria requires zero duty payment for export. Exporters don’t pay export duties, except on special occasions, where goods that were otherwise imported and are being re-exported, they pay 2.5 per cent levy on the current value of the goods with the government’s permission.

“From January to the end of September 2023, the command has facilitated the export of 12,438 export containers; if you break them down, we have 6524 × 20-foot containers and 5914 × 40-foot containers with a FOB value of $518,690,852.93.

“For the goods, we have agricultural produce such as cocoa, cashew, soya, ginger, hibiscus flower(zobo leaves), cotton, sesame seeds, etc., locally manufactured goods like cigarettes, cosmetic items, beverages.

“Others are solid minerals such as aluminium, copper, magnesium, lithium and zinc. We have other sundry commodities like foodstuff, personal effects and others.”

It would be recalled that goods worth N6.39 trillion were shipped out of the country in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Findings revealed that the bulk of the export transactions carried through Lagos Port were valued at N5.79 trillion or 91.03 per cent of total exports, while Tincan Island Port command processed N159.3 billion goods between October and December 2022.

Also, Onne Port in Rivers State recorded N341.87 billion or 5.38 per cent of the total export as Port Harcourt Area 1 processed N8.6 billion in the same period.

In October, 2022, NCS processed goods valued at N2.02 trillion, November, N1.9 trillion and December, N2.3 trillion.

Some of the exports, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) are: superior quality Cocoa beans, standard quality Cocoa beans, sesamum seeds, soya beans seed, soya beans (excluding seeds), cashew nuts in shell, frozen shrimps and prawns, cut flowers & flower buds of kind suitable ornamental purposes fresh, dried, dyed, natural cocoa butter, cashew nuts shelled and ginger, crushed or ground.

Others are frozen rock lobster and other sea crawfish, frozen lobsters, ginger, neither crushed nor ground, crude shea (karite) oil, groundnuts in shells used for manufacturing oil, flour and powder of sago or of roots or tubers of heading, cassava and palm nuts and kernels among others.

