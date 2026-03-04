Customs Processes N767.2bn Worth Of Agric Produce For Export

Agricultural products worth N767.2 billion ($568.27 million) were shipped out of the country between October and December 2025 at the Lilypond Export Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Some of the agricultural produce include cashew nuts, casia seeds, sesame seeds, hibiscus flower, cocoa, cotton, tiger nuts, ginger, gum Arabic, rubber ( processed), soya beans, charcoal, processed wood and groundnut.

In the period, total export goods valued at $858 million in the 4th quarter of 2025 were ferried out in 13,758 containers. The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Samuel Ariyibi, noted that the Q4 export value represents a 9.56 percent increase ($74.89 million growth) over the $783.2 million recorded within same period in 2024.

A breakdown of the monthly performance revealed that export value rose from $212.73 million in October 2024 to $230.99 million in October 2025. He explained: “In November 2025, $201.63 million was recorded as against $330.12million in same period of 2024 while $425.48 million worth of exports was recorded in December 2025, reflecting a strong rebound from $240.38million recorded within same period of 2024.”

Ariyibi stressed that export container throughput also improved with 13, 758 containers processed in the 4th quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 2,686 containers (24.26 per cent) over the 11.070 containers recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

According to him, “agricultural products accounted for the dominant export category, totalling $568.27 million compared with $542 million in Q4 2024. “Manufactured goods including cigarettes, drinks and beverages, empty bottles, BOPP film rolls, cosmetics products, food items and float glass recorded the highest growth, rising to $240.46 million in 2025 from $134.65 million in 2024.

“Solid and extractive minerals, however, declined to $35.59 million from $87.50 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024.” Ariyibi attributed attributed the drop to reduced output, market volatility and operational challenges within the mining sector.

He explained that export surcharge collection increased to N208. 54 million in Q4 2025, up from N91. 95 million in 2024. Ariyibi noted that the growth to improved compliance by exporters just as he highlighted the role of B’Odogwu, a Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) in streamlining export documentation and facilitating trade.

He said: “We have engaged in continous stakeholders sensitization on exoort procedures and the result is a highly compliant export traders and a significant drop in export rejections. “The operational delays have reduced significantly with documented containers now exiting to the port within 24 hours.

Upon assumption of duty, I initiated strategic engagements with critical stakeholders in line with the policy thrust and reform agenda of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi with emphasis on value, volume and seamless processes.”

He urged all exporters operating within the command to continue to remain compliant, adhere strictly to expirt guidelines, and refrain from all forms of trade infractions. He assured stakeholders of the command’s continuous support, capacity building and commitment to facilitating legitimate exports in line with national economic objectives.

Also, AriyibI expressed appreciation to the Comptroller General of Customs for his support and policy direction, which he said continues to drive improved performance across all customs formations nationwide.