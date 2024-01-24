Customs processes N596.5bn export at Lagos terminal

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS ) has recorded 688,097 metric tonnes of export goods with Free-On-Board (FOB) worth N596.5 billion ($701.8 million) in 2023 at Lilypond Export Terminal in Lagos. Also, the service recorded a surcharge of N97.2 million based on the 2.5 per cent levy on goods imported previously in line with the 2022 fiscal policy of the Federal Government. According to the service, agricultural produce, such as cocoa, sesame seeds, hibiscus flowers, cashew nuts and others were considered as highest activity and accounted for export earnings of $315.99 million.

For the extractive and solid minerals, NCS explained that iron, aluminum, copper, manganese, lead, zinc, lithium ores and ingots amount to $182.38 million. It said: “Miscellaneous items which include assorted locally sourced foodstuffs, personal effects and previously imported items amounted to $118.94 million. The manufactured goods which consist of exports of locally produced good such as cigarettes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, household goods recorded an export earnings of $84.5 million.” The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, explained in Lagos that 18, 407 containers of 20 feet and 40 feet were processed for export weighing 688,097 metric tonnes. He stressed that N2.2 billion was paid into the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) levy account. Odusanya noted that the command had significantly contributed to the national economic growth of the country, adding that the feat was achieved through meticulous planning, efficient operations and collaboration with stakeholders. He said: “The Lilypond Export Command of NCS was created in November 2022 as a key player in facilitation and promoting exports, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth. “The command with a commitment of excellence and collaboration, strives to optimise export processes and uphold the highest standards in international trade.” Odusanya added that the command had successfully processed export of various items and commodities, noting that these were categorised into classes such as agricultural products, extractive and solid minerals, miscellaneous items, and manufactured goods. The comptroller explained that this was to ensure ease of classification for national planning and statistics.

Odusanya added that the successful outcome recorded in 2023 underscore the vital role of data and statistics in strategic planning for national economic development as well as the collaborative efforts of sister agencies and stakeholders in promoting and sustaining the growth of exports. He said: “Building on the successes of the previous year, our focus remains on delivering even greater efficiency, transparency and collaboration to benefit all stakeholders involved in the export process. On operational procedures, Odunsanya noted that efforts were made to streamline processes, including the establishment of multiple export points at Ikorodu, Okokomaiko and others with the aim of improving efficiency and reducing the need for exporters to physically visit the command for assistance. Odusanya stressed: “We have officers resident in those areas so that there would not be any delay in jobs. “Export is a very sensitive business; there are perishables, time bound cargoes and Nigeria is not the only players in the export business. We have other countries there like Ghana and nobody wants to listen to talks about local problems in the country. “With the sanitisation of the road, and the introduction of the e-call-up system, movement to the port is more free.

Presently, the movement of containers from Diamond Star Terminal is an average of 70 or more every day, unlike before they were not able to push 10 containers when the road is chaotic.” According to him, one of the challenges the command faced had to do with making people to be aware of the existence of a one-stop-shop command dedicated to export, saying that the state of the road initially was chaotic as it took a long time for export cargoes to enter the port.