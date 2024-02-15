Customs Processes N136bn Exports at Lilypond Terminal in January

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lily- pond Export Command, has processed 48,231 metric tonnes of export goods with shipment value of N146 billion ($96.29 million) in January 2024.

The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, said in Lagos that 1,164 containers of 20 feet and 1,019 containers of 40 feet were processed for export weighing 48, 231 metric tonnes. He explained that within the period under review, over N100 million had been paid into the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) levy account.

Odusanya stressed that the Federal Government designed the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) to ensure that the quality and quantity of goods comply with export regulations and price quoted to prevent capital flight and ensure that Nigerian products maintain a competitive advantage in relation to other exporting countries in the world.

On the presence of articulated lorries parked within the Command, Odusanya said their presence depicted Nigerians’ increasing rate of embracing export business. He noted: “When you see the lorries there, all the containers are laden with export goods and judging by the number of containers we have processed in January, one can conveniently say that Nigerians are now embracing exportation business positively.”