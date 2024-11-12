Customs Processes N1.41 Exports At Onne Port

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 2 Command, Onne Port, has processed 2.44 million metric tonnes of goods with a free on board (FOB) value at N1.41 trillion ($826.6 million) in the last 10 months.

Also, it generated a total revenue of N550.43 billion, translating to 89 per cent of the annual target of N618 billion given to the Command.

The Controller of the command, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede, noted that the command utilised the World Customs Organisation (WCO)’s trade facilitation tool, referred to as Time Release Study (TRS) to generate maximum revenue.

He explained that the result of utilising the tool withi

n the last 10 months of the year had been unprecedented, adding that the command made series of seizures of 20 40 feet and one 20 feet containers.

Babandede stressed that the huge seizure was possible through the Customs comptroller general’s policy on thrust of consolidation and collaboration with sister agencies.

He noted: “Among others for violations or contraventions of various customs laws and breach of procedures as provided under the revised import prohibition guidelines of the Common External Tariff 2022-2026, as well as Sections 233, 234, 235, 245, 246 of Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

The Duty Paid Value of the seizures made so far is N130,562,660,407. “In the area of Export, you would agree with me that export play a crucial role in any nation’s economy and Nigeria relaying on it promotes economic growth, job creation and provides favourable balance of trade and exchange rate for the naira to the dollar.”

