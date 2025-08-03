Customs Processes 27,721 Containers Laden With N2.46trn Exports In 6 Months

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has processed 27,721 containers of agricultural products and manufactured goods worth N2.46 trillion ($1.59 billion) in six months at the Lilypond Export Custom Command (LEXC).

The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya said that the figure increased by $420.9 million over the $1.165 recorded in same period of 2024, representing 36 per cent growth rate.

He noted that the 27,721 export containers rose from the 9,438 containers handled during the same period in 2024.

According to him, this was a difference of 18,283 containers which translated to a 200 per cent growth in container throughput saying that exports were categorised into four primary segments: agricultural products, manufactured goods, solid minerals and others, adding that agricultural produce remained the leading export, with a total value of $966.73 million in the first half of the year.

He explained that the figure reflected an increase of $677.91 million in value from $288.83 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Odusanya said that the command processed manufactured goods worth 2.083 trillion in the first half of the year and represented an increase of N1.913 billion compared to the N170 million recorded in the first half of 2024.

According to him, the jump points to Nigeria’s increasing industrial output and export diversification efforts, stressing that under the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS), which mandates statutory fees on all legitimate goods exported from Nigeria, the command processed N12 billion in the first half of 2025.

Odusanya said: “It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the half-year press briefing of the Lilypond Export Command, covering activities from January to June 2025.

“This report highlights our key operations as a command solely dedicated to the processing of containerised exports, following the consolidation directive of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

‘These reports show an extraordinary increase of N9.383 billion compared to the N2.617 billion recorded in the first half of 2024. This rise underscores improved compliance and the growing volume of export transactions.”

Recall that the command recorded N3.53 tillion ($2.14 billion) in non-oil exports at Lilypond Export Command in 2024. It was revealed that agricultural products emerged as the leading contributor to the total export value, accounting for $1.13 billion or 53 per cent of the overall export cargoes.

Odusanya noted that the development highlighted the growing resilience and untapped potential of Nigeria’s non-oil export industry, particularly in agricultural products, manufactured goods and solid minerals.

According to him, manufactured goods contributed $341 million, while solid minerals and other products added $336 million and $331 million respectively, adding that the performance under scores efforts of stakeholders to improve the quality and global competitiveness of Nigerian exports.

He said: “”Key metrics from Q4 include: $783.22 million exports, down 16.44 per cent from $937.36 million in Q3, whole export tonnage which was 314,671 metric tonnos, recorded a 22.49 per cent decrease from 405,980 metric tonnes in Q3.”

Also Odusanya said that revenue from the non-oil export Supervision Scheme (NESS) increased significantly, noting that it rosed by 32.51 per cent from N5.33 billion in Q3 to N7.07 billion in Q4.

However, the comptroller said that the success story was largely attributed to the strong collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other key stakeholders.