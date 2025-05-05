Customs Pilots Form M Process On ‘ B’ Odogwu Trade Portal

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday, confirmed commencement of the pilot phase for processing Form M through the B’Odogwu (Unified Customs Management System) in all Commands of the Service.

The Service stated this in a statement issued by its spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada, noting that, the initiative represents another bold step in the Service’s technology-driven reforms to modernise trade procedures and enhance operational efficiency.

Following the Service’s approval to integrate the Form M process into the B’Odogwu Trade Portal, preparatory activities commenced across three designated Customs Commands: Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML), Tin Can Island Port, and Apapa Area Command.

These sites were selected to drive the pilot phase in a controlled and strategic environment, allowing for close monitoring, stakeholder engagement, and performance assessment.

During this period, a total of 544 Form M entries were processed. Of these, 283 were successfully registered, 10 were validated, and 26 were stored for further action.

Additionally, 41 entries were submitted, 120 were returned for corrections, 11 were queried, 14 had their PAARs locked, and 39 were recommended for approval. These figures reflect the robust testing and iterative learning across all participating commands.

Furthermore, a total of 37 Pre-Arrival Assessment Reports (PAARs) were generated from the processed Forms M. Out of these, 7 PAARs were registered, 12 had their Single Goods Declarations (SGDs) processed, 2 were fully approved, 8 were recommended for further review, 4 were submitted for processing, and 4 were queried.

This outcome confirms the operational capacity of the B’Odogwu system to support end-to-end trade documentation during live implementation.

” The successful implementation of the Form M pilot on the B’Odogwu platform signals the beginning of a nationwide transition that will streamline customs documentation, enhance transparency, and promote faster clearance timelines.

Consequently, to enhance trade facilitation and supply chain security in the ongoing pilot phase, NCS encourages all carriers (shipping lines and airlines) to commence transmission of manifests to the B’dogwu platform while ensuring that all key stakeholders, particularly the financial institutions and traders, are adequately engaged and prepared for full deployment”, customs said .

