Customs Partners EU To Monitor Export, Facilitate Trade

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), through the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi has said that it is collaborating with the Directorate-General, Taxation and Customs Union, (DG TAXUD) of the European Union (EU), to enhance trade, monitor export and documentations in Nigeria.

Adeniyi who made this known after a meeting with the DG TAXUD on Tuesday in Abuja said the partnership was apt, considering that the NCS was seeking a credible digital platform that would enhance its validation of documents.

Between the two economic blocs of registered exporters, he expressed confidence that the effort would open up new opportunities.

He emphasized the need for a framework between customs and DG TAXUD that could be used to verify and validate export commodities.

READ ALSO:

“As part of our outreach program, we are also working with other agencies of the Nigerian government so that we maximise these opportunities.

“In the past, we have had goods from Nigeria returned because of quality and storage.

“We have moved to establish a ‘one-stop-shop’ export seat for export documentation, so that it will help us reduce the time taken for Nigerian exporters to get their goods out of our port.

“Earlier this month, we launched the Time Release Studies, which we are targeting towards importing of goods and how much it takes for businessmen to clear their goods in the port,” he said.