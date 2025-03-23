Customs: ‘Our Mandates Transcend Revenue Collection, Border Security’ – Adeniyi

Share

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Wale Adeniyi, has reiterated that the agency’s mandates extended beyond revenue collection and border security to uplifting the communities where it operates.

Adeniyi made this remark in Abuja during a grand Iftar organized by Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) Limited at the NCS Headquarters in Maitama.

A statement issued by the Customs spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, quoted Adeniyi as urging officers and stakeholders to embrace service, discipline, and charity as core values, especially during the holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

The event, attended by senior and junior officers as well as stakeholders from various organizations, provided a platform for reflection on Ramadan’s lessons and the importance of giving back to society.

Adeniyi emphasized the values of piety, self-discipline, and empathy, noting that fasting fosters a deeper understanding of the struggles faced by the less privileged.

He said that beyond personal devotion and discipline, fasting allows people to briefly experience the hardship endured by those who cannot afford a meal.

He also highlighted the spiritual alignment between Ramadan and Lent, stressing that their simultaneous observance by Muslims and Christians presents a unified experience of sacrifice and reflection.

For the second or third time in a row, he noted, Ramadan has coincided with Lent, meaning that at one time, many people are experiencing the discipline of giving up food and drink, which helps them understand the struggles of those in need.

He said this period should serve as an opportunity for everyone to reflect on their obligations to their communities.

Linking these principles of selflessness and service to the Customs Service’s new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, “Customs Cares,” Adeniyi explained that the program focuses on community development, education, healthcare, and social investment.

He described the Iftar event as a stepping stone toward the agency’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and urged everyone to embrace service to humanity as a guiding principle.

Reinforcing the dual mandate of national duty and social responsibility, Adeniyi reminded officers that their commitment extends beyond enforcing trade laws, as they also have an obligation to serve their communities.

He emphasized that the Nigeria Customs Service is not just a law enforcement body but also an institution with a duty to contribute to societal well-being.

He called on officers to embody the spirit of service not only during Ramadan and Lent but as a defining principle of their daily work.

He commended the Chairman of TMP and his team for organizing the event and creating a serene atmosphere for the Iftar.

Praying for divine blessings, peace, and prosperity for Nigeria, he wished all officers and stakeholders many more Ramadan seasons in good health.

He expressed his hope that their acts of service would contribute to a more compassionate and united nation.

Earlier, TMP Chairman Saleh Ahmadu expressed gratitude to the attendees for honoring the invitation and prayed for God’s abundant rewards for everyone present.

