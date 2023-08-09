Customs opts for geo-spatial intelligence to tackle smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is considering using geo-spatial intelligence to monitor the nation’s border in order to curb smuggling of contraband into the country. The system involves the exploitation and analysis of imagery and geo-spatial information to describe, assess and visually depict physical features and geographically referenced activities on earth. The Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said that the service’s new innovation would also help NCS to earn more revenue for the nation. Prior to this, NCS had planned in 2022 to deploy drones and other technologically advanced facilities to the country’s borders to curb smuggling.

The service explained that the development would enhance the process of accessing potential dangers as well as how to tackle them, noting that the borders were too large to be fully covered by manpower. However, Adeniyi noted that Customs was willing to learn more from the Nigeria Police Force in the area of investigation and other operations through coordinated capacity-building programmes.

Adeniyi explained: “Criminal activities are inter-connected, thus a need for the two security agencies to collaborate to mitigate the menace of smuggling, which will help the Nigeria Customs Service to generate revenue for the nation. I will therefore request to build a strong relationship between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Police Force.” Adeniyi, who paid a courtesy visit to the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, also assured the IGP of the major issues that bother the two organisations could be mitigated through sharing intelligence to help achieve a common goal in the fight against criminals.

He expressed the willingness of the service to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the service and the Nigeria Police Force. According to NCS’ National Public Relations Officer, Abdulahi Maiwada, the visit was to sought inter-agencies’ cooperation and collaboration to fasttrack sustainable working relationships between the NCS and NPF in order to ensure adequate security of lives and properties in the country. Adeniyi briefed the acting inspector general on the proliferation of checkpoints from Mile 2 to Seme Border, saying that agencies responsible needed to look into the possibility of rationalising them. Responding, Egbetokun described the visit to the force headquarters as timely, affirming his readiness to unanimously establish a solid working bond with the Customs.

He said: “You are coming at a time that the Nigeria Police Force is committed to having strong collaboration with other security agencies. I want to inform you that we also share the vision of having a strong platform where all services will interact, share intelligence and leverage on our different expertise.” Egbetokun said that this was the best time to actualise the synergy, adding that the Nigeria Police Force was determined to form a system that appropriately responds to the dynamics of criminalities in the country. Corroborating the comptroller general’s call on the state of Mile 2-Seme checkpoints, Egbetokun proposed the need to constitute a joint tour of the area. He said: “I will also be paying unscheduled visits to Mile 2-Seme axis.” Also, the inspector general ensured that the Nigeria Police Force would commit to dismantling illegal checkpoints on the affected roads. He promised to take their partnership to the crest, adding that forming a synergy to fight against criminals in some strategic places is much needed.