Customs Officer, Wife, 4 Children Die In Osun Midnight Fire

Tragedy struck in the early hours of yesterday when a devastating fire engulfed the residence of a Customs officer, Tijani Kabiru, attached to the Oyo/Osun Command, killing him, his wife, and four of their children in the Akankan Area of Ede, Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred as a result of a solar power explosion in the house. New Telegraph learnt that the incident happened while they were asleep and all the victims were burnt to death, only the fifth child managed to escape from the fire.

Our correspondent also learnt that the incident which happened at Custom Tijani Kabiru road, Akankan in Ede, started at about 3: 21am.

The Osun State Fire Service Director, Engr Olaniyi Ismaila Alimi, confirmed the incident, adding however that the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained.

Alimi, who spoke through the Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Mr. Adekunle Ibraheem, said: “We were informed of the incident via a distress call to our emergency number 08030808254 at 3:21a.m and our team from Ede Zonal Command proceeded to the scene with a backup team joining them from Fire Service Headquarters, Abere.

“They lost their lives alongside four of their children (3 boys and a girl) with their age ranging from 10-3 years.” Mr Tijani Kabiru who was reported to be in his late 40s and his wife who was reported to be in her early 40s lost their lives to the inferno that was suspected to have started like an hour before fire service got the information.

“Their bodies were handed over to men of A’ Division of the Nigeria Police Force to be deposited at a morgue “Only one of their sons, whose age was put at 13 years, out of the family of seven escaped from the fire.”

