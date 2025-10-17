Customs Officer Dies In Katsina After Lodging With 3 Women In A Hotel

A Customs officer, identified as Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Lawal Tukur, has been found dead in a hotel room in Katsina metropolis.

Zagazola, a security site, reported that the incident occurred on Oct. 15 at Murjani Hotel, Katsina, where the deceased had lodged. According to reports, hotel staff discovered the officer lying lifeless in his room at about 8:30 a.m. and immediately raised the alarm.

Sources at the hotel said some empty sachets of suspected substances were found in the waste basket of the room. Three women, identified as Khadija Ali, 34, of Dutsin Amare Quarters, Katsina; Aisha Lawal, 30, of Ingawa Local Government Area; and Hafsat Yusuf, 22, of Brigade Quarters, Kano, were reportedly in the hotel at the time of the incident.

It was gathered that Khadija and Aisha spent the night with the deceased, while Hafsat visited them later and also lodged in the same hotel. The body of the officer was taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Katsina, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.