Customs, NPA Seek Collaboration To Boost Port Efficiency

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have stressed the need to enhance efficiency and competitiveness of Nigerian ports.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, noted during his visit to the authority’s head office in Lagos, that the success of the NCS was closely tied to the effectiveness of the ports, stressing the need for right service in the port.

Adeniyi explained: “We have a number of initiatives that we are pursuing, and we need the critical buy-in of a stakeholder like the NPA for those initiatives to succeed.”

The customs boss also commended the existing collaboration between the NCS and the NPA, highlighting the success achieved at the export processing terminal.

He expressed optimism about implementing similar initiatives in the eastern ports to boost export activities, saying that Customs was ready to work with the ports authority on initiatives that would ensure port competitiveness.

Also, the Managing Director of NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, assured the NCS of the NPA’s unwavering support.

He said: “We are here for you, and we will give you all the necessary support. Together, we can move both agencies forward and help Nigeria become a better country.”

