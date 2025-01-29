Customs, NPA, NIMASA To Generate N14.26trn In 2025

Share

As the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance raises the projected revenue targets of some agencies, which appeared before it, three maritime agencies are to generate a total of N14.26 trillion in 2025.

At the budget defence session held with government agencies and parastatals in Abuja, the joint committee led by its Chairmen, Senator Sani Musa and Hon. James Faleke, raised the N6.5 trillion revenue projection of Customs for 2025 to N12 trillion; Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), N997 billion to N1.75 trillion and Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), N560 billion.

While presenting the NPA 2024 report to the joint committee, the Managing Director of the agency, Dr. Abubakar Datsotho, disclosed that NPA had remitted N753 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) with the projected N997 billion as 2025 remittance target.

However, the committee rejected the projected revenue target, instead raising it to N1.75 trillion for 2025. The adjustment, the committee explained, was based on the maximisation of NPA’s 56 revenue streams.

It is expected that more revenue generating agencies would have their targets for 2025 jerked up by the committee, which is all out to shore up the dwindling government revenue admist sluggish economy.

