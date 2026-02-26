Customs Not Only Revenue-Generating Body – Adewale

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has emphasized that the Service’s mandate goes beyond revenue generation, extending to social and community development initiatives for Nigerians.

He reaffirmed this commitment with the commissioning of renovated classrooms, toilets, and a solar-powered borehole at Malam Alhassan Primary School in Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Thursday.

Adeniyi said the project symbolizes the agency’s resolve to strengthen community relations and contribute meaningfully to national development, particularly in peaceful border communities like Maigatari. He urged residents and beneficiaries to make judicious use of the facilities to secure a brighter future for their children.

The Comptroller-General explained that the intervention is part of the Service’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, which also includes the renovation of health facilities in the area and the provision of school kits to children.

In her remarks, Zonal Coordinator of Nigeria Customs Service Zone, NP Umoh, stated that under the transformative leadership of Adeniyi, CSR has emerged as one of the Service’s major pillars. She recalled that the CSR unit was inaugurated in March 2025 in Wuse, Abuja, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She added that the CSR initiatives encompass the provision of scholarships, construction and renovation of classrooms, drilling of boreholes, distribution of food items, and other community-based projects. Since its inception, several projects have been executed across the Service’s operational jurisdictions nationwide.

As part of the intervention at Malam Alhassan Primary School, over 1,800 units of educational materials were distributed to pupils to enhance teaching and learning.

The Comptroller in charge of CSR, NP Ibrahim, said the “Customs Care” initiative reflects the Service’s vision of extending its mandate beyond revenue collection to social impact. He added that the facilities provided would help bridge critical gaps in the education sector, and assured that the CSR unit would remain steadfast in sustaining and expanding the initiative to benefit more communities.

In their goodwill messages, Chairman of Maigatari Local Government Area, Usman Na’Allah, and community leader, Alhaji Isa Dangalan, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for the gesture.

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, represented by the Commissioner for Budget, Alhaji Babangida Umar, also expressed appreciation, describing the intervention as a welcome complement to the government’s efforts to improve educational infrastructure in the state.