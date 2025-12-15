Customs, NMDPRA Team Up To Curb Fuel Diversion

The Nigeria Customs Ser- vice (NCS) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have strengthened collaboration aimed at curbing diversion of petroleum products.

A strategic meeting between the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Dr Adewale Adeniyi, and NMDPRA Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ogbugo Ukoha, centered on averting fuel diversion.

During the engagement, Adeniyi reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to strengthening interagency cooperation, particularly in safeguarding Nigeria’s domestic energy security and ensuring that petroleum products meant for local consumption are not diverted to neighbouring countries.

He noted that collaboration be- tween both agencies had already produced measurable results, especially through Operation Whirl- wind, which he described as a model for intelligence sharing, joint enforcement and coordinated field operations.

Adeniyi said the Nigeria Customs Service remained fully aligned with ongoing reforms in the petroleum regulatory space and will continue to provide technical input, operational feedback and border management expertise to support the implementation of new guidelines being developed by the NMDPRA.

He commended the Authority for its efforts to harmonise legacy processes with the Petroleum Industry Act, stressing that clear and efficient export point procedures are essential as Nigeria moves from being a net importer to an emerging exporter of petroleum products.

“We welcome every initiative that strengthens energy security and ensures that the gains made in reducing cross border diversion are not reversed. Our shared responsibility is to protect national interest, support legitimate trade and maintain a transparent system that stakeholders can rely on. We will continue to work closely with sister agencies to achieve these outcomes,” he stated.

In his remarks, Ukoha said NMDPRA enjoyed a longstanding and productive working relationship with the Nigeria Customs Service, noting that Operation Whirlwind remained the high point of that collaboration.

He explained that both agencies deployed personnel, exchanged intelligence and jointly monitored petroleum products in border corridors, leading to a marked reduction in cross border diversion.

Ukoha said the purpose of the visit was to brief the CGC on newly developed guidelines for designat- ing export points for petroleum products as Nigeria’s refining capacity expands.