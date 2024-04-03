Customs Nets N1.34trn Revenue In 3-Month

…service to rid of vehicles with questionable papers

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has declared readiness to embark on comprehensive rid of vehicles with doubtful papers at the expiration of the 90-day window opportunity for regularization.

Comptroller General of the Customs Adewale Adeniyi disclosed on Wednesday in Abuja at the quarterly performance Press briefing in Abuja, just as Service put revenue collection in the first quarter of 2024 at N1.34 trillion.

The Federal Government last month announced a 90-day window for the regularisation of import duties on specific categories of vehicles.

Regularisation entails a thorough completion of all importation documents and checks to ensure they meet specific standards as fixed by the federal government.

The 90-day window applies solely to vehicles imported into Nigeria where the requisite customs duty had not been fulfilled or vehicles detained due to under-valuation.

Details later…