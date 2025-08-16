Customs, NES Strengthen Ties For Economic Devt

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Economic Society (NES) are set to deepen their collaboration to drive national economic growth ahead of the Society’s Annual Conference, scheduled for 8–11 September 2025 in Abuja.

The National President, Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, led a delegation comprising members of the Governing Council and the FCT Chapter Chairman on a courtesy visit to the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adawale Adeniyi, at the Service’s headquarters in Abuja, a customs statement issued by its spokesperson, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, said.

Emphasising the need for stronger collaboration to advance Nigeria’s development agenda, the CGC said, “While the NES provides evidence-based economic research and policy recommendations, the NCS plays a pivotal role in trade facilitation, revenue generation, and the enforcement of fiscal policies that directly shape the economy.”

He underscored the importance of aligning economic research with the operational realities at Nigeria’s borders to foster policy efficiency and enhance the nation’s trade competitiveness.

Professor Adenikinju formally invited the CGC to participate in the forthcoming conference, noting that his insights would be invaluable to deliberations on economic transformation. He highlighted that Customs’ unique access to data on trade patterns, revenue trends, and cross-border economic activity positions it as a crucial partner in shaping sound economic policies.

The NES President also announced the Comptroller-General’s nomination for the 2025 Distinguished Public Service Award (DPSNES), one of the Society’s highest honours.

The nomination recognises his leadership in modernising Customs operations, boosting revenue collection, and implementing innovative trade facilitation measures that have strengthened Nigeria’s economic stability and growth.

According to the NES, the award celebrates public servants whose work has tangibly advanced the nation’s economic development objectives. The Comptroller-General’s nomination, they said, reflects the transformative impact of ongoing reforms under the current Customs leadership.