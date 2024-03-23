Customs, NEPC Collaborate To Boost Export Activities

The Nigeria Customs Service has affirmed its readiness to collaborate with the Nigeria Export Promotion Commission (NEPC) on initiatives to enhance trade and boost export activities. Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, made this announcement, during a courtesy visit by the Management team of the Agency to the Customs Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, customs said in a statement issued by its spokesman Abdullahi Maiwada.

Addressing the guests, Adeniyi stated: “Collaborating with the NEPC will significantly aim at leveraging the Commission’s expertise and resources to stream- line export processes further, reduce bottlenecks, and create a conducive environment for exporters.” During a joint meeting held at the Customs Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on the same day, the Comptroller-General reiterated the importance of redefining exports as a means to increase the volume of outbound trade.

He commended Nigeria’s efforts in managing trade but emphasised the need for enhanced support for exports, particularly in the realm of logistics. In response, Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director CEO of the NEPC, praised the Comptroller-General for his remarkable achievements since assuming office in 2023.

She highlighted the abundance of resources in Nigeria, especially agricultural products and solid minerals, and stressed the importance of advocacy with relevant agencies to alleviate the challenges faced by exporters.

Ayeni emphasised the significance of non-oil exports for economic growth and development, calling for collaborative efforts to actualise the “Export 35 redefined” initiative. She urged sister agencies to actively contribute to minimising logistical challenges exporters face and advocated for establishing aggregation centres to facilitate easier exportation.

According to her, the meeting with NCS is part of NEPC’s commitment to fostering partnerships with key stakeholders in the trade sector to facilitate smoother trade operations and promote economic growth.

Ajibola Odusanya, Customs Area Controller Lilypond Export Command Lagos, highlighted the necessity of NXP (Nigeria Export Proceeds) to repatriate export proceeds and emphasised that no formal export can be done without it. He identified the absence of NXP as a significant challenge for exporters, stressing its importance in facilitating trade.