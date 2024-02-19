Customs nears end-to-end automation, sets up steering c’ttee

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is wrapping up the process to consolidate technological advancement to enhance trade facilitation. To hasten process pace, Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, conveyed steering committee’ meeting over the weekend. The meeting held in Abuja, was to consolidate the previous gains achieved in the implementation process of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) aimed at enhancing trade facilitation.

A statement issued by Customs’ spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada quoted Adeniyi telling the TMP Steering Committee the essence of meeting geared towards the end-to-end automation of the processes and procedures of the NCS. According to the CGC, the Trade Modernisation Project encompasses the Unified Customs Management System, Trade Portal, and Cargo Release System, alongside Automation Services such as Big Data & AI Integration and Document Management System, as well as Transition & Handbook, covering Technology Upgrades and Enhanced Capacity Building.

Addressing the members of the NCS TMP Steering Committee, the CGC reiterated that the project is designed to last for 20 years and has three phases, which are Core Services, Automation Services, Transition, and Handback. He said: “This project will be able to address the challenges before us, answer tough questions, and make good decisions that will propel the service forward.”