Customs, NDLEA Synergise To Combat Illicit Drugs Menace

…customs hands oversized tons of Cannabis Sativa, tramadol to NDLEA

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) have renewed their commitment to rid the country of illicit drugs for a safer nation.

The two agencies harped on a joint effort to nib in bud, unchecked drug abuse in the country.

The commitment came on the heels of handing over by Nigeria Customs Service, impounded tons of parcels of cannabis sativa; cartons of sachets of tramadol and other illicit drugs to the authority of NDLEA on Thursday in Abuja.

The assorted illicit drugs were sized by five commands of Customs.

Speaking at the handing over of drugs at the Customs warehouse in Karu, an outskirt of FCT, Comptroller General of Customs Mr. Wale Adeniyi described in road of illicit drugs, as a ticking time bomb that threatens the very fabric of Nigeria society.

He said collaboration between the Service and NDLEA in the fight against illicit drugs underscores the urgency of the battle against the impact of these substances on Nigerian society.

“Beyond being mere substances, cannabis sativa and tramadol are insidious destroyers, posing severe threats to public health, security, and social harmony. Leading authorities in the field, including the WHO, have consistently warned against the consequences of unchecked drug abuse, linking it to increased crime rates, compromised public safety, and hindrance to economic development. This is not solely a Customs or NDLEA concern; it is a national crisis that demands immediate and collective attention”

“The alarming extent of this menace is vividly illustrated by the widespread nature of the seizures, spanning across various customs commands nationwide”, he said.

Giving details of the quantum of seizures across five commands of the Service, Adeniyi said that, Federal Operations Unit ( FOU ) Zone A seized 13,567 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, totalling 7,461 Kg, FOU Zone B seized 1,511 parcels and 292 bags of Indian Hemp, 2,409 packets, and 8,700 unregistered sachets of Tramadol, along with 2,042 sealed nylons containing D5 tablets; FOU Zone C seized 3,213 Parcels/blocks and 935 sacks of Cannabis, Sativa; Ogun 1 area command seized 2,223 wraps and 144 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 3,312.7 kg while western marine command seized 1,205 parcels of cannabis sativa weighing 624 kg and 109 packs by 6 pieces by 10 sachets of tramadol.

He said five suspects connected to the seized drugs are currently in detention while one was on administration bail. Customs CG said the battle against illicit drugs requires a united front, and communities play a pivotal role in the fight. He urges communities to see themselves as key

partners in the quest for a drug-free nation.

” It is not just a responsibility of law enforcement agencies; it is a collective duty of every citizen. By partnering with Customs and NDLEA, communities become the first line of defence against the menace of illicit drugs. Today, we emphasize the critical need for synergy between the Nigeria Customs Service and the NDLEA. Together, we form an unyielding front against drug traffickers and their nefarious activities. Our collaboration extends beyond this handover; it is a commitment to ongoing cooperation in intelligence sharing, joint operations, and policy alignment.

The battle is not for Customs or NDLEA alone; it is a battle for a safer Nigeria, and we stand united”, he said.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. MB Marwa (Retd) promised that every single item will be destroyed to prevent it from finding its way back to the society.

Represented by Assistant Commander, Narcotics and Investigation, Bashir Samuel Gadzama, he said illicit drugs account for most of the challenges facing the society. He harped on inter-agency cooperation as a way of tacking illicit drug peddling menace in the country noting that, criminals do not have a boundary.