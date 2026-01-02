Customs, NDLEA Seize 30.1kg Onboard MV Aruna At Lagos Port

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have jointly intercepted 30 slabs of cocaine weighing 30.1 kilogrammes concealed onboard the MV Aruna, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel.

The seizure was made on Friday, January 2, 2026, at the Greenview Terminal within Apapa Port, Lagos.

The illicit substance was carefully hidden aboard the ship, underscoring the sophisticated tactics employed by smugglers attempting to exploit the nation’s busiest seaport.

The Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, commended the officers from both agencies for their vigilance and professionalism.

He said: “This achievement reflects the strong inter-agency synergy between the Federal Government entities and our commitment to intelligence-led enforcement.

“While criminal elements seek to outsmart us, our officers remain one step ahead, ensuring no smuggling attempt, whether disguised as import, export, or transit cargo, succeeds under my watch.”

Oshoba described the interception as a bold statement for 2026, reaffirming the command’s zero-tolerance policy towards illicit trade. In line with established protocols, the NDLEA has taken possession of the seized cocaine for further investigation and potential prosecution of those involved.

This latest bust marks the third major drug interception by the joint NCS-NDLEA team in recent weeks. Barely two weeks ago, the agencies seized 25.5kg of cocaine hidden in five bags aboard another vessel based on intelligence.

On 11 December 2025; 1,187kg of “Canadian Loud”, a premium and highly expensive strain of cannabis, packaged in 2,374 parcels across 55 bags and concealed within imported vehicles in a 1x40ft container.

The Area Controller reiterates that the Apapa Port Command remains steadfast in its mandate to facilitate legitimate trade while safeguarding national security.