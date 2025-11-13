Customs, NDLEA Chiefs Visit Bauchi CP, Pledge Stronger Collaboration

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to deepening collaboration with sister security agencies to enhance peace, security, and service delivery across the state.

This assurance came as the newly deployed Area Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (Bauchi/Gombe Command), ACC S. B. Sani, and the State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforce- ment Agency (NDLEA), CN Hassan Yaqub, paid separate courtesy visits to the Police Headquarters, Yandoka Road, Bauchi.

During his visit, Comptroller Sani expressed his readiness to strengthen the long-standing partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Police Force, particularly in intelligence sharing and joint security operations.

“Our focus is to sustain and expand the existing cordial relationship between our agencies. We are committed to deepening cooperation in intelligence sharing and operational synergy for improved service delivery to the people of Bauchi State,” he said.

In his response, CP Aliyu welcomed the new Comptroller and assured him of the Command’s continuous support. “The Police Command remains committed to effective inter-agency collaboration for improved crime detection, prevention, and management.

My door remains open for cooperation at all times,” the Commissioner said, while wish- ing the Customs boss a successful tenure in the state.

Shortly after, the newly posted NDLEA State Commander, CN Hassan Yaqub, also visited the Police Headquarters, where he emphasised his determination to strengthen partnership with the Police in intelligence sharing, drug control operations, and ef- forts to safeguard Bauchi’s security architecture.

While receiving the NDLEA Commander, CP Aliyu, commended his proactive approach and pledged the Police Command’s full support in tackling drug-related crimes.

“We will continue to work closely with the NDLEA and other agencies to rid our communities of drug abuse and trafficking. Inter-agency solidarity remains essential for sustained peace and security in Bauchi State,” he said.