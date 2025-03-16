Customs Names Remi Tinubu Grand Patron For African Volleyball Tournament

Share

Following the preparation to commence the long-awaited African Volleyball Tournament in April 2025, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has named the First Lady and wife of the President of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, as the Grand Patron of the upcoming female volleyball tournament.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, made this announcement on Friday, March 14, 2025, when he officially visited the First Lady at her office in Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It would be recalled that the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, commended the NCS on 17 February 2025 for securing the hosting rights for the CAVB 2025 Women’s African Club Volleyball Championship, scheduled to take place in Abuja from 1 to 14 April 2025.

During the engagement, Adeniyi lauded the First Lady’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment, citing her Renewed Hope Initiative, which has positively impacted education, healthcare, and economic empowerment for women, youth, and vulnerable groups.

He noted that her leadership has inspired institutional reforms across various sectors, including the Nigeria Customs Service.

The CGC highlighted the Service’s investment in women’s sports, noting that its volleyball team has won the Volleyball Premier League in 2018, 2022, and 2024, as well as the Confederation of Africa Zone 3 Volleyball Championship in 2018 and 2019.

He expressed confidence that the First Lady’s presence at the championship would boost athletes’ morale.

“Your Excellency, in recognition of your exemplary leadership and advocacy for women’s advancement, we humbly request that you honour us by serving as the Grand Patron of this momentous event.

“Your presence at the official opening ceremony would immeasurably elevate the significance of this championship and inspire our athletes to even greater heights,” Adeniyi said.

Beyond sports, the CGC emphasised the Service’s commitment to gender balance, highlighting the appointment of women to strategic leadership positions, including Excise and Free Trade Zones, Tariff and Trade, and ICT/Modernization Departments.

He further acknowledged the contributions of female officers leading critical initiatives such as the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme, Single Window project, and Authorised Economic Operator Programme, which have significantly modernised Customs operations.

“Following Your Excellency’s inspiring example, we are actively implementing policies that provide equal opportunities for women to express themselves and excel in our Service.

“Today, women hold critical leadership positions and drive key modernisation efforts,” Adeniyi added.

However, he reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to promoting women’s participation in leadership and sports, pledging continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the First Lady’s vision for gender inclusion in national development.

Responding, the First Lady accepted the offer, emphasising that women must continue to take up spaces in all spheres of life.

“I accepted this offer and I keep telling women, there’s always a space for you. There’s a space for you. Nobody’s asking you not to amount to anything. You just have to work more,” the First Lady said.

She further called on Nigerian female star athletes who have made names abroad to return home and inspire the next generation, urging figures like Tobi Amusan and others to actively mentor young girls in sports.

“These are role models for our girls, but don’t go out and just be popular there. They should come and encourage other girls.

“I want them to do that because it matters a lot. When God gives you a platform, you are not just standing for yourself, you are standing for millions of other women.”

