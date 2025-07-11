Customs, NAFDAC Inaugurate C’ttee To Curb Illicit Pharmaceutical Products

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have inaugurated an implementation committee against the influx of illicit pharmaceutical products and harmful substances into the country.

Unveiled yesterday in Abuja, the committee’s inauguration is a sequel to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024 by the two agencies.

The inauguration took place when Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, paid an official visit to the DirectorGeneral of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, at her office in Abuja.