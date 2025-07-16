Customs, NAFDAC Battle Annual Shipment Of N800bn Fake Drugs To Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and control (NAFDAC) are battling with importers of fake and Illicit drugs estimated at N800 billion ($500 million) annually.

Also, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said that Illegal shipments of cocaine estimated at $1.8 billion were transisting to Tincan Island, Lagos and Onne ports annually, making the nation’s seaports to become the major transshipment hub of illegal drugs.

In 2024, no fewer than N84.9 billion worth of fake drugs were smuggled to the country through the Tincan Island, Apapa and Onne ports between January and October.

Last week alone, the Comptroller General of Customs , Adewale Adeniyi handed over 25 containers of seized fake, substandard and expired pharmaceutical products to NAFDAC declaring that no pharmaceutical product would be allowed to be transferred to bonded terminals for clearing and release.

Worried by the influx of counterfeit drugs into the country from India, NAFDAC was forced to make procurement of Active Pharmaceutical lngredients (APIs) compulsory from the approved sources for finished pharmaceutical products sold in Nigerian domestic market.

However, Indian exporters said that the new policy had become a challenge to some pharma firms in their country. The Pharmexcil’s Director General, Ravi Uday Bhaskar complained that the new NAFDAC regulation was having implications for exporters not complying with the requirement.

Nevertheless, the comptroller general noted that the new measure in place became necessary to check abuse of the process, saying that three bonded terminals were sealed over various trade infractions.

He said: “Clearance procedures for these cargoes have now been restricted to only four designated Customs commands.

“Under the revised policy, only the Apapa Customs Command, Port and Terminal Multi-purpose Limited (PTML), Murtala Mohammed International Airport and the One Port in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, are authorised to handle the examination of pharmaceutical cargoes.

Adeniyi warned transport companies, haulage operators, bonded terminal owners and other trade facilitators that any complicity in smuggling or regulatory breaches would lead to severe consequences, including the revocation of operating licenses.

He explained that to ensure close scrutiny of the import of these regulated products, the Customs initially designated Apapa port, Onne port and the Airport command as the only entry points for these products, noting that PTML command was lately added to the list of entry points.

He stressed: ”This kind of inter-agency collaboration and intelligence sharing has been central to our enforcement strategy.

The agreement framework, the MOU framework, enables NAFDAC to conduct coordinated operations and joint investigations, systematically tracing illicit pharmaceutical sources and deploy targeted enforcement strategies against the criminal networks behind them.

”Today, we will formally hand over to NAFDAC a total of 25 containers laden with counterfeit medications, unregistered pharmaceutical products and prohibited substances, including preparations that pose imminent danger to public life.

“These seizures, with a combined aggregate duty paid value of N9,235,402,973, represent a sophisticated network of criminal enterprises that deliberately exploit regulatory gaps to compromise our national security.

“A detailed breakdown of these seizures reveals disturbing patterns of misdeclaration and systematic attempts to circumvent established import protocols.

“The containers comprise 21 40-foot containers and four 20-foot containers containing predominantly unregistered pharmaceutical products, including sexual enhancement drugs such as Rexone and Hydra products, codeine-containing cough syrups, including CSE brands, antibiotic injections like oxytetrazolamine and apnesumate, pain relief medications containing diethyl medications such as paracetamol, skin-lightening creams marketed as all-purpose, nopollutionist, key-chemicals, hemolysis and breastenlightenment products.

”These seizures include expired food products such as margarine and chocolate, pain relief medications including albedozol, bonus piglets, anti-malarial drugs like atepam, atequic, and consumer goods such as Sena soups, all of which reflect a sophisticated and diversified contraband portfolio that poses significant threats to public health, consumer safety, and regulatory integrity.

“The strategy we have developed with NAFDAC reflects strategic collaboration at its finest, with the Director-General of NAFDAC providing us critical intelligence, sometimes at midnight, about suspicious importation, intelligence that has proven decisive to our anti-smuggling operations.”

Recall that at Onne Port alone, Customs intercepted 2.62 millionbottles of 100ml cough syrup codeine; 7.53 million tablets of 50mg Really Extra Diclofenac; 3.5 million tablets of 5mg Trodol Benzhexol; 27.05 million tablets of 225mg Royal Tapentadol/ Tramadol/Tamolx; 7.67 million tablets of 200ml fake/counterfeit Gonorrhea Antibiotics without NAFDAC number.

Others are 15.60 million tablets of fake 4mg chlorphenamine and 33.84 million tablets of 2mg fake Lemotil Loperamine; 19,430 pieces of Chilly cutter used for concealment; 26,400 tubes of 30mg fake Permethrin cream; 480,000 tablets of fake Stapsiril; 112,500 tablets of fake multi mineral supplement; 28 drums of diphenhydramine Hydrochloride ip of 25kg each.

Similarly, the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) handed over six containers containing falsely declared and expired pharmaceutical and controlled products to the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) valued at over N1.5 billion.