Customs, NACCIMA Partner To Boost Trade Facilitation

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, has reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to enhance trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border management.

Adeniyi gave the assurance in Abuja while receiving the newly elected National President of NACCIMA, Jani Ibrahim, and his management team at the Customs Headquarters in Maitama. The visit was disclosed in a statement issued by Dr Abdullahi Maiwada.

Welcoming the private sector delegation, Adeniyi commended the association’s endorsement of ongoing Customs reforms, noting that his administration has prioritised collaboration to balance revenue collection, national security, and trade facilitation.

“When I assumed office, one of the first things I was deliberate about was the issue of collaboration. Revenue and security are important, but to succeed in both, we must also strengthen trade facilitation,” Adeniyi said.

He further disclosed that Customs would dedicate special desks for NACCIMA members to address challenges related to the implementation of its processes.

In his remarks, Ibrahim congratulated Adeniyi on his election as Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council, describing it as “a well-deserved recognition of Nigeria’s growing leadership in customs administration.” He also commended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to extend Adeniyi’s tenure, calling it a vote of confidence in his ongoing reforms.

The NACCIMA boss hailed initiatives such as the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, deployment of the indigenous B’odogwu digital platform, Time-Release Studies, and improvements to the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR), noting that these reforms are reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks, lowering cargo dwell time, and enhancing Nigeria’s position in global trade.

“The private sector, through NACCIMA and the organised private sector, is fully committed to supporting Customs in achieving its mandate,” Ibrahim said.

He proposed the establishment of a Joint Technical Facilitation Committee comprising representatives of both NACCIMA and Customs to create a framework for regular consultation and measurable progress in their partnership.

Ibrahim stressed that such collaboration would reduce the cost of doing business and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).