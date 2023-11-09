Customs’ Monthly Revenue Increases By 65.5% To N334bn

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has increased its monthly revenue collection by 65.5 percent from N202 billion to N333.9 billion in the past four months. The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said in Abuja at a national workshop on legislative compliance that the service collected an average revenue of N202 billion in the first half of the year. However, he explained that in the past four months, the service’s monthly revenue collection surged to N333.9 billion between July and October.

Adeniyi explained during the workshop with a theme: “The imperatives of legislative compliance in deepening democracy and good governance,” that Customs partnership with the National Assembly had yielded positive outcomes through a review and enhancement of tariff structures and regulations. He noted that the NCS had managed to optimise revenue collection and ensured that funds were available for national development projects.

Adeniyi added: “One of our early achievements has been a remarkable boost in monthly revenue collection. I am delighted to announce that we have consistently exceeded the monthly target collection of N307 billion, marking a remarkable departure from previous performances. “The joint efforts of the NCS and the legislative arm of government have allowed us to respond effectively to public concerns and petitions.’’

He noted that the service had often encountered budgetary constraints that limited its capacity to effectively enforce compliance, noting that the limitations, could affect the acquisition of modern technology, training and recruitment of personnel required for effective enforcement. He stressed that inadequate infrastructure and technology at border posts could impede the Customs Service ability to inspect and regulate trade effectively leaving room for noncompliance.

Meanwhile, the Service has set up a committee from government agencies, representatives from terminal operators and shipping lines to remove overtime cargoes at the seaports. There are over 7,500 containers of overtime cargoes occupying the ports for more than a decade.

At a stakeholders meeting with the service’s Comptroller General to address the need for the evacuation of overtime cargoes, NCS noted that the formation of the committee was specified by the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, allowing the service to remove overtime cargoes from the port.

Adeniyi, who met terminal operators, truck owners, licensed customs agents and other essential stakeholders within the port environment, stressed that the committee would manage the process of removing containers from the port. He stressed the need to fulfil the Federal Government’s goal of decongesting the port by expediting the removal of containers that have lingered for an extended period. Adeniyi said: “The objective is to enhance customs procedures, ultimately reducing both time and the cost of conducting business.”