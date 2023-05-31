New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Customs Migrates To…

Customs Migrates To FT 2.0

The authority of the Nigeria customs service has announced migration from fast track regime to fast track 2.0 for enhanced trading and a reward for compliant traders.

Under the new order – fast track 2.0 (FT 2.0), it aims to reward compliance and facilitate trade by admitting traders based on their adherence to regulations and contribution to trade in Nigeria.

When fully operational, FT 2.0 is expected to encourage traders to comply with Customs regulations and rules. One of the main advantages is the potential for significant cost reductions associated with cargo handling and demurrage at the ports.

Spokesperson for the Nigeria Customs Service Abdullahi Maiwada confirmed the new status on Wednesday in a statement.

Part of the statement read: “The Nigeria Customs Service in collaboration with the World Bank under the Accelerating Revenue Mobilization Reforms Program (ARMOR), has initiated the modalities for migration from Fast Track Regime to Fast Track 2.0 (FT 2.0).

“This system aims to reward compliance and facilitate trade by admitting traders based on their adherence to regulations and contribution to trade in Nigeria”.

“By introducing Fast Track 2.0, the Nigeria Customs Service aims to streamline trade processes, promote compliance, and create a more efficient and rewarding environment for traders”.

The statement urged interested traders in the facility to visit the Service’s official website for details while existing traders who are currently using the old Fast Track system are advised to apply to the new Fast Track 2.0 (FT 2.0).

Read Previous

JUST-IN: Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With EFCC Chairman
Read Next

Tinubu Inherits Over N16tn Unfinished Projects

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023