Customs, MFM, in Battle of Conference Winners

It is going to be a battle between the two teams that won the Savannah and Atlantic Conference of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League Super Four with Nigerian Customs Women Basketball Club taking on MFM Women Basketball Club in the final day of the championship going on at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Nigerian Customs defeated all their opponents during the First and Second Phase of the Savannah Conference while MFM turned things around during the Second Phase to emerged winner and a spot in the Final Four.

As it stands after two games each, MFM currently top the standing after their wins against defending champions, Air Warriors and debutant, Bayelsa Blue Whales and a win against Nigerian Customs will give them their first title after losing the last edition.

On Wednesday, Customs lost their game against Air Warriors as the defending champions avenged their defeat during the Savannah Conference with a 42-41 points scoreline.