Customs, LFT promise efficient, seamless operations

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lekki Port and Lekki Freeport Terminal (LFT) have assured maritime stakeholders of efficient and seamless service delivery with the state-ofthe-art facilities at the port. This was disclosed during the 2024 road show organised by Lekki Port and Lekki Freeport Terminal in conjunction with Customs in Lagos.

The Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Port, Laurence Smith, noted that the road show was an opportunity to intimate potential port users of the ease of doing business in Lekki Port. He noted: “Lekki Port is a game changer that would revolutionize the maritime sector in Nigeria and West Africa, given the sophisticated equipment and facilities available.”

Also, Customs Area Controller, Lekki Area Command, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede, explained that NCS was totally committed to providing its support to guarantee the efficiency of the terminal operations at the seaport, noting that the command had been fully trained and equipped to manage operations to ensure quick evacuation of cargo.

Also, the Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Freeport Terminal, Dirk Van Acker, said that customers stand to benefit a lot by using Lekki Port, being the only port in Nigeria with the largest carrying capacity as it could handle 1.2 million TEU throughput and a terminal that delivers best-in-class service to cargo owners.

He stressed: “At LFT, excellent customer service is at the core of what we do with counters strategically located at Lekki and Apapa (Burma Road).”