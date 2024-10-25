Customs Launches New Mgt System To Boost Trade Efficiency

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a new unified customs management system, starting with a pilot phase in Lagos at Port & Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML).

The new system called ‘B’Odogwu,’ is meant to enhance trade efficiency. Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, stated that the innovative platform represents a significant milestone in Nigeria Customs’ modernisation journey, aligning with global best practices.

He said: “B’Odogwu is our new customs management system that embodies our vision for a paperless customs administration that facilitates seamless trade while maintaining robust security measures.

“It is important to note that B’Odogwu will eventually replace the current Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II) as the NCS Legacy System.

“The system has been developed with foresight, acknowledging that the National Single Window will be coming on board soon, and B’Odogwu will be integrated with it when implemented by the Federal Government.”

He acknowledged that the initiative is fully supported by the legal framework provided in the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

Adeniyi said: “Specifically, Sections 28 and 29 of the Act empower the Service to develop, maintain, and employ electronic systems while ensuring transparency and stakeholder consultation.”

The CGC urged stakeholders to embrace the change with optimism and provide constructive feedback that will help improve the system.

