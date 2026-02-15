Customs Launches Digital One-Stop-Shop To Cut Cargo Delays

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a new digital One-Stop-Shop (OSS) platform aimed at eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks at Nigeria’s ports and significantly reducing cargo clearance time to 48 hours.

Speaking at the ceremony held in Lagos on Friday, 13 February 2026, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, described the initiative as a major structural reform designed to modernise border operations and strengthen Nigeria’s trade competitiveness.

The Customs boss noted that the platform aligns with Nigeria’s broader business reforms under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, as well as global standards under the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Facilitation Agreement, which estimates that efficient border reforms can cut trade costs in developing economies by over 14 percent.

He also announced that the Service is advancing toward a fully paperless customs environment, with the first phase of digital clearance and documentation processes scheduled for rollout by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

“This platform is a deliberate shift from fragmented interventions to coordinated governance, from discretion to data, and from isolated actions to collective responsibility,” Adeniyi stated. “Through this reform, we continue to build systems that support lawful trade, protect national interests, and serve the economy with professionalism and integrity.”

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Tariff and Trade, Caroline Niagwan, said the OSS platform consolidates all risk interventions into a single electronic interface, streamlining multiple checks under one digital umbrella.

“Today, the NCS is introducing the One-Stop-Shop digital platform, an innovative system designed to consolidate all risk interventions at the port into a single electronic interface,” she said. “We have listened to your feedback and recognised how multiple checkpoints and risk interventions affect business processes. Your involvement in this engagement is crucial to the success of this reform.”

A technical presentation by the Service’s Trade Facilitation Unit outlined strategies to reduce clearance time from an average of 21 days to about 48 hours, along with implementation plans and anticipated challenges.

Stakeholders at the engagement expressed strong support for the initiative, noting that the platform would facilitate legitimate trade. An interactive session also provided clarifications on operational procedures and expectations for the OSS rollout.