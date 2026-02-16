Customs Launches Digital One-Stop-Shop To Cut Cargo Delays

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a new digital one-stop-shop platform aimed at eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks at Nigeria’s ports and significantly reducing cargo clearance time to 48 hours.

‘Speaking at the ceremony held in Lagos, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, described the initiative as a major structural reform designed to modernise border operations and strengthen Nigeria’s trade competitiveness.

The Customs boss noted that the platform aligned with Nigeria’s broader business reforms under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, as well as global standards under the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Facilitation Agreement, which estimates that efficient border reforms can cut trade costs in developing economies by over 14 per cent.

He also announced that the Service was advancing toward a fully paperless customs environment, with the first phase of digital clearance and documentation processes scheduled for rollout by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

“This platform is a deliberate shift from fragmented interventions to coordinated governance, from discretion to data, and from isolated actions to collective responsibility,” Adeniyi stated.

“Through this reform, we continue to build systems that support lawful trade, protect national interests, and serve the economy with professionalism and integrity,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Tariff and Trade, Caroline Niagwan, said the platform consolidated all risk interventions into a single electronic interface, streamlining multiple checks into a single digital umbrella.

She said: “Today, the NCS is introducing the One-Stop-Shop digital platform, an innovative system designed to consolidate all risk in- terventions at the port into a single electronic interface.