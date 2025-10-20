Customs Launches CVMS Technology To Verify Vehicles’ Duty Payment Status

…to be deployed across commands nationwide

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched the Customs Verification Management System (CVMS), a seamless technology designed to verify vehicle duty payment status.

Launched on Monday in Abuja by the Comptroller General of Customs, Dr. Wale Adeniyi, he described CVMS as a simple, seamless, and secure way to verify vehicle duty payment status. The platform was designed by Afripoint Consult in conjunction with the Trade Management Project (TMP).

Adeniyi said with VMS, every imported vehicle into the country will have its authenticity and genuineness verified and it can be traced when need arises.

“This platform redefines how vehicle verification is conducted across our customs ecosystem and across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“Today marks another bold transformation agenda in our ongoing drive to modernize the operations of Nigeria Customs Service. If you recall, I made a commitment that our policy trust would rest on three key pillars.

“We are hoping to build our progress on collaboration with the private sector, consolidation on our previous gains, and the delivery of innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness.

“The launch of the customs verification management system today is a clear demonstration of that strong commitment”.

“This new system empowers the public and strengthens the integrity of our service by promoting transparency, accountability, and trust.

“The platform would provide a centralized digital system where vehicle records can be traced, verified, and confirmed within minutes, improving the efficiency of our enforcement units, the federal operations units, and every relevant arm of the customs.

“In essence, this platform democratizes access to verified information, enabling the public to make informed decisions and contributing to a culture of transparency in vehicle importation and trade”.

“With CVMS, we are introducing a simple, seamless, and secure way to verify vehicle duty payment status.

“Now, while no single solution can solve all problems, this particular solution is a decisive first step towards eliminating the deceptive practices of some bad elements who have exploited the system for so long.”

To be deployed immediately across all customs commands, Adeniyi said anybody can access it anyway in Nigeria at a N15,000 fee.

He recalled, “For years, verification of imported vehicles relied on fragmented and outdated methods, systems that left room for misinformation, for fraud, for leakage, costing the country significantly, and, as we saw in the drama, leading to a lot of frustration.”

Speaking of the significance of CVMS, Managing Director of Afri Point Consult Mr. Ajibola Adetula said the platform was developed to simplify and secure the process of confirming vehicle clearance records.

“It brings accuracy and transparency into a space that has long been challenged by misinformation, manual checks, and unreliable data.

With CVMS, we are closing that gap — ensuring that every verification is authentic, traceable,and backed by official Customs data”.

In her remark, Chairman of TMP Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu, represented by Managing Director Hajiya Jummai Umar, described TMP’s partnership with the Customs as a strategic one.

” We are committed to success both to intentional and local partners. We must work together to succeed”, she said.