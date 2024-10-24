Customs Launches B’Odogwu, Unified Management System To Boost Trade Efficiency

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has launched B’Odogwu, a new Unified Customs Management System, starting with a pilot phase in Lagos at Port & Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML).

While addressing newsmen at PTML Command on Wednesday, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, stated that the innovative platform represents a significant milestone in Nigeria Customs’ modernisation journey, aligning with global best practices.

His said, “B’Odogwu is our new customs management system that embodies our vision for a paperless customs administration that facilitates seamless trade while maintaining robust security measures.”

“It is important to note that B’Odogwu will eventually replace the current Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II) as the NCS Legacy System.

“The system has been developed with foresight, acknowledging that the National Single Window will be coming on board soon, and B’Odogwu will be integrated with it when implemented by the Federal Government”, he stated.

He acknowledged that the initiative is fully supported by the legal framework provided in the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

“Specifically, sections 28 and 29 of the Act empower the Service to develop, maintain, and employ electronic systems while ensuring transparency and stakeholder consultation.”

Speaking further, the CGC urged stakeholders to embrace the change with optimism and provide constructive feedback that will help improve the system.

“As we commence this pilot, I urge all stakeholders to embrace this change with optimism and provide constructive feedback that will help us refine and improve the system, as your input is crucial to the success of this initiative.”

“B’Odogwu will enhance our ability to streamline end-to-end business processes, provide stakeholders with customised integration capabilities, support more efficient and intelligent business decisions, and facilitate ease of doing business.”

The Comptroller General expressed gratitude to terminal operators, customs officers, licensed customs agents, and the Trade Modernisation Project team for their support and commitment to the project’s success.

He charged officers of the PTML command to take training associated with the initiative seriously as they will implement it in other commands.

“You will now play the role of pace setters in the Nigeria Customs Service. It is being sown here; we are going to nurture it to fruition here, and we want to assure you that it is going to work.”

The system’s development is a collaborative effort between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Trade Modernisation Project team.

