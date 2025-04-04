Customs Kicks Off PAAR Under B’Odogwu

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has confirmed the issuance of the first Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) under the B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to technology-driven trade reforms.

The Service announced this development on Friday, April 4, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada.

According to the NCS, the achievement is the result of strategic engagement between the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso.

Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to seamless trade processes, enhanced revenue collection, and improved financial integration.

The B’Odogwu system is an indigenously developed replacement for the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II).

It was designed to modernize Customs operations, improve efficiency in trade documentation, and strengthen inter-agency collaboration.

During the pilot phase at the Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) Customs Area Command and other locations, stakeholders, including government agencies, were actively engaged to ensure a smooth transition.

“The issuance of the first PAAR under B’Odogwu marks the beginning of a nationwide rollout aimed at streamlining customs procedures and enhancing trade facilitation.

“The Service remains committed to ensuring that all necessary approvals and integrations with financial institutions, including Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs), are completed to enable seamless foreign exchange transactions and trade-related payments,” the statement read.

